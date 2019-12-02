02 December 2019

The Horsenecks (USA/GB): complete tour schedule 6-15 Dec. 2019

Following the BIB post of 26 Oct., thanks to Gabrielle Macrae for the news that the splendid Horsenecks will be playing every night on their ten-night tour in Ireland, which begins this coming Friday (6 Dec.).

The Horsenecks (also on Facebook) will be touring as a four-piece: Gabrielle on fiddle, Barry Southern on banjo, Alan Wright on guitar, and Vera van Heeringen on bass, who will also be opening some of the shows (indicated below) with a set of her own material. The complete schedule is shown below. The dates added since 26 Oct. are 9 Dec. (Connollys, Kinvara) and 10 Dec. (Nancy Blakes, Limerick city). Both will be session-style, and Vera will not be doing a set for these.

Gabrielle draws special attention to the shows at the Roisin Dubh in Galway (7 Dec.) and the Cobblestone in Dublin (12 Dec.): 'We are promoting these ourselves and are relying on word-of-mouth to get the word out about them. Anything helps.'

The BIB's word is: if you want to hear 'hard-hitting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music', go to a Horsenecks show.

