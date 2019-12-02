The Horsenecks (USA/GB): complete tour schedule 6-15 Dec. 2019
26 Oct., thanks to Gabrielle Macrae for the news that the splendid Horsenecks will be playing every night on their ten-night tour in Ireland, which begins this coming Friday (6 Dec.).
The Horsenecks (also on Facebook) will be touring as a four-piece: Gabrielle on fiddle, Barry Southern on banjo, Alan Wright on guitar, and Vera van Heeringen on bass, who will also be opening some of the shows (indicated below) with a set of her own material. The complete schedule is shown below. The dates added since 26 Oct. are 9 Dec. (Connollys, Kinvara) and 10 Dec. (Nancy Blakes, Limerick city). Both will be session-style, and Vera will not be doing a set for these.
Gabrielle draws special attention to the shows at the Roisin Dubh in Galway (7 Dec.) and the Cobblestone in Dublin (12 Dec.): 'We are promoting these ourselves and are relying on word-of-mouth to get the word out about them. Anything helps.'
The BIB's word is: if you want to hear 'hard-hitting and heartfelt old-time and classic bluegrass music', go to a Horsenecks show.
- Fri. 6th Dec.: An Bhun Aibhainn, Bridge St., Clooncarrabaun, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo; free
- Sat. 7th: Roisin Dubh (with Vera opening), 9 Dominick St., Galway city
- Sun. 8th: Tom Malone’s Pub & Markethouse (with Vera opening), Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare V95 YT2V
- Mon. 9th: Connollys, The Quay, Kinvara, Co. Galway
- Tues. 10th: Nancy Blakes, 19 Upper Denmark St., Limerick city
- Wed. 11th: The White Horse, Ballincollig, Co. Cork
- Thurs. 12th: Upstairs at The Cobblestone, 77 King St. North, Smithfield, Dublin 7
- Fri. 13th: Dorney Bridge, Ballinamallard, Co. Fermanagh (with Vera opening)
- Sat. 14th: House concert, Sligo (details)
- Sun. 15th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone (with Vera opening)
