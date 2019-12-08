A holler from Harpers Hollow
... a partial, tentative reunion of our erstwhile Harpers Hollow Bluegrass Band. Derek Norwood (guitar), Colin Allen (banjo), and myself played a three-hour stint in Cafe Nook in Lisburn over lunchtime yesterday. Then, on Friday 20th, with the addition of Geordie McAdam on fiddle and Brian McCoy on bass we will be playing in the Europa Hotel at Colin's office Christmas party.
The photo above shows Harpers Hollow in 2014: William is seated at centre (he now has a less old-timey-looking mandolin). At left on bass is Derek Lockhart, formerly owner of DanGem Bluegrass, which had the largest stock of banjos in this island till closure three years ago (see the BIB for 28 Dec. 2016). Derek and DanGem, and their contributions to the bluegrass scene in Ireland, are greatly missed; but we hope that Harpers Hollow is on the way back.
