Two Time Polka: Oct. 2019 gigs - and a Cork city residency
Two Time Polka announces:
Over the years many people have asked where do we play regularly in Cork. Up until now we didn’t have a regular city gig. Happily that’s about to change.
We’re starting a residency on Thursday nights from 9.30 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. in The Poor Relation Bar, Parnell Place, Cork. This bar is in the city centre just around the corner from the South Mall and Oliver Plunkett St.
Our first gig there is Thursday 10 October. Unfortunately due to a long-standing booking in the venue we won't be there on 31 October. The residency will continue from 7 November onward.
Here are all our gigs for October.
Sat. 5th: Oliver Plunkett Bar (upstairs), Oliver Plunkett St., Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 0214222779
Cork Folk Festival
Sun. 6th: Crane Lane Theatre, Phoenix St. Cork. Start midnight–2.00 a.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4278487
Thurs. 10th, 17th, 24th: The Poor Relation, Parnell Place, Cork. Start 9.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4949049
Cork Jazz Festival
Fri. 25th: Hamlets Bar, The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 7.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Sat. 26th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 4.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209
Sun. 27th: The Blue Haven, Pearse St., Kinsale, Co. Cork. Start 4.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4772209.
Sun. 27th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686.
Mon. 28th: The Briar Rose Bar, Douglas Rd., Cork. Start 6.00 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 021 4291686
Regards & thanks,
Ray & TTP
