Though Randy was the youngest member of the band at that time, Bob Black (who joined the Blue Grass Boys on banjo shortly after him) remembered him as being always calm, poised, professional, and focused, and 'the best chopstick handler' among the Blue Grass Boys, who occasionally travelled to shows in Randy's Buick station wagon. Older BIB readers may remember him as the bassist when Bill Monroe and the band played in Belfast in 1975 during a tour of these islands.
