Railroads and the South - in song
The Bitter Southerner online magazine publishes today 'Ten train songs that tell the story of the South', an article by Scott Huffard, historian of Southern railroading. Thirty-second clips of each of the songs can be heard on a player with a link to the full list on Spotify. The commentary indicates the bearing of each song on Southern history and society.
As Huffard cautions, this is 'surely not an exhaustive list'. Old-time, bluegrass, folk, and country fans will be able to think of many more songs and tunes, but this is a thought-provoking selection. 'Freight train' by Elizabeth Cotten (not 'Cotton') is included; I've shown the cover of one of her albums above, in homage to the impact of this song on the birth of the skiffle phenomenon.
