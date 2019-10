The Bitter Southerner online magazine publishes today 'Ten train songs that tell the story of the South' , an article by, historian of Southern railroading. Thirty-second clips of each of the songs can be heard on a player with a link to the full list on Spotify. The commentary indicates the bearing of each song on Southern history and society.As Huffard cautions, this is 'surely not an exhaustive list'. Old-time, bluegrass, folk, and country fans will be able to think of many more songs and tunes, but this is a thought-provoking selection. 'Freight train' by(not 'Cotton') is included; I've shown the cover of one of her albums above, in homage to the impact of this song on the birth of the skiffle phenomenon.

Labels: History, Media