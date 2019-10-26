There's a guy touring next year in Ireland, Wales, England, Scotland, from May to September. Lots of festivals already booked, he is looking for musicians - double bass, banjo, accordion, fiddle - if they can sing, even better! If you know anyone who could do it? I'll put them in touch with the Director of the group!Summary text of what we are here (please have in mind that we are flexible and everything, including show length and format, can be quickly readapted):'Old Time Sailors' is a flashmob musical show designed to take the audience back in time through an unforgettable trip to the 19th century. Every member of the audience receives a copy of the Sunday Sailor, our own newspaper-shaped program which includes the lyrics to all our songs (plus personalized postal stamps!) in order to sing along and become a Sailor for one epic night! Our crew is composed of 17 musicians playing fully unplugged to ensure the most authentic experience (we can also play plugged). We offer a 3-hour show including intermissions to relax and have dinner with friends and family (the show can always be shorter if needed).Over 30 songs and tunes where the audience will sing and dance surrounded by drunken Sailors, witnessing an astounding show unmatched in this music genre. Everything will take place within our magnificent stage set, designed to give the audience the sensation of being inside a 19th century vessel.

