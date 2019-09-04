Yet more news of visitors past and present
yesterday, Gina Furtado is shown above playing in Chris Jones & the Night Drivers at the Omagh festival during the past weekend. Marshall Willborn is on bass. The photo comes from the Ulster American Folk Park Facebook, where there are many other photos from the weekend.
John Lawless reports on Bluegrass Today that a video interview with Gina has now been added to Bud Bennett's Banjo Masters series. In fifty minutes she talks about her musical life from childhood on - from family band to professional band, learning, teaching, recording, and more.
*The Garrett Newton Band from North Carolina played at the Ardara Bluegrass Festival in Co. Donegal in 2017, the year Pinecastle Records released Garrett's debut album, Young heart, old soul. His second abum, Bluegrass barn, will be released on 13 September; and a single from it, 'Take me home to Momma', is now available for streaming and download. Among the twelve tracks on the album is the Thin Lizzy song 'The boys are back in town'. More details are in this Pinecastle e-newsletter.
Labels: CDs, Interviews, Record companies, Recordings, Video, Visiting bands, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home