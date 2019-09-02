Tom Hanway at the Blue Light TONIGHT
Tom Hanway (left) will be playing tonight (Monday 2 Sept.) with Terence Cosgrave at the regular Monday-night session of the Blue Light Smugglers at the Blue Light pub, Barnacullia, Sandyford, Co. Dublin, in the temporary absence of Luke Coffey and Niall Hughes.
Tom (also on Facebook) is recognised as the leader in the playing of Irish and Celtic music on the 5-string banjo, with several pioneering and comprehensive publications in the Mel Bay catalogue, together with many acclaimed recordings.
