The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 26 Sept. 2019 - last of the line?
Cabin Sessions series, announces the eighth (and final?) Session of 2019:
Hey Y'all,
We're back with you on Thursday 26 September. Special guests are Emma Butler, Elva MacGowan, and Venus Rock!
Uncle Tom's Cabin has been sold and will change hands in early October. We do not know whether they will wish the Cabin Sessions to continue or not. But it is possible that 26 September will be the last of the Cabin Sessions as we know them.
Thank you all for your amazing support for the Cabin Sessions over the years. Hope to see you there in September!
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE.
