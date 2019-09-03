New of past and present visitors (and one to come)
Gina Furtado, now in Ireland on her last tour with Chris Jones & the Night Drivers, has her own band, the Gina Furtado Project. Her second solo album, I hope you have a good life, is due for release on 27 September and can be pre-ordered from the Mountain Home Music Company. Guest musicians on the album include master fiddler Nate Leath, who has been in Ireland more than once with Tom Mindte's Patuxent Partners. More details are on this Mountain Home e-newsletter.
*Gina Furtado has also been playing with recent Omagh headliners Darin and Brooke Aldridge. Fine photos by Frank Baker of Darin & Brooke, Gina, and the rest of the band at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival last month can be seen on Bluegrass Today.
*Michael Cleveland's latest album, the 13-track Tall fiddler, was released on Compass Records on 23 August. Guest musicians include the Australian guitar wizard Tommy Emmanuel; a coruscating fiddle/ guitar duet, live on stage, can be seen here. Three weeks from now Alison Brown, head of Compass Records, will be giving the Keynote Address at this year's World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC (see this IBMA newsletter).
*Midnight Run, who made a welcome tour here last autumn, are now Seth Mulder & Midnight Run (Seth being the only remaining founder member). They are now partnered with Sound Biscuit Records and Wilson Pickins Promotions, are preparing a new album, and expect to release a single this year. More details are on this Wilson Pickins e-newsletter and on Bluegrass Today, where you can see a video (also on YouTube) of them playing their original song 'Don't let the door hit you on your way out'.
*For everyone who has enjoyed the music of Mary 'Mean Mary' James on her visits here - a major interview with her is now on the Deering Banjos blog, including two videos, discussion of her Midnight Special banjo and other gear, and news of her new album Cold, due for release on 4 October.
*Radio Bristol, based at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN/VA, announces a concert at the Museum on 10 Oct. headlined by Chatham County Line with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (both well known in Ireland from tours here) and the Farm & Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles, who made their debut visit at the Omagh festival. More fine photos by Frank Baker of Chatham County Line and of Sideline (on tour here in July) can be seen here.
*Finally, a reminder that Riley Baugus will be back for just three dates in November (see the BIB for 18 June). In a clip from Mike Seeger's last banjo documentary (also on YouTube) Riley demonstrates some of the special features of Round Peak clawhammer banjo style.
