Michael J. Miles (USA): autumn newsletter
Michael J. Miles - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - announces his newest project, commissioned by the City of Chicago: 'Which side are you on?', a performance poem with original music, scheduled to be available early in 2020. His classes at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago begin this coming Monday, teaching James Taylor and Paul Simon songs for clawhammer banjo and Beatles songs for fingerstyle guitar. Concert schedules and links to free banjo and guitar tablatures are here.
