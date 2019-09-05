Leroy Troy and the Trio on radio, 6 and 7 Sept. 2019
Leroy Troy & his Hillbilly Trio (USA) starts tonight at Mickey Finn's, Redcross, Co. Wicklow. as shown on the impressive poster image by the Trio's guitarist Mike Armistead. Thanks to Dave Byrne jr of mygrassisblue.com for this extra news about the tour:
Leroy will be interviewed over the phone by Tommy Rosney of Highland Radio tomorrow night (6 September) from approx. 11:30 p.m. (http://www.highlandradio.com/on-air/listen-live/), and the Trio will be in the Shannonside Northern Sound studio with Charlie McGettigan from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday morning (https://shannonside.ie/wp-content/plugins/harpoon-radioplayer/shannonside/), this ahead of the gig on Saturday evening in the Longford Arms Hotel.
