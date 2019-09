Leroy will be interviewed over the phone byof Highland Radio(6 September) from approx. 11:30 p.m. ( http://www.highlandradio.com/on-air/listen-live/ ), and the Trio will be in the Shannonside Northern Sound studio withfrom 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday morning ( https://shannonside.ie/wp-content/plugins/harpoon-radioplayer/shannonside/ ), this ahead of the gig on Saturday evening in the Longford Arms Hotel.

Labels: Agencies, Media, Old-time, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands