John Cohen, Speed bumps on a dirt road
John Cohen would deserve a place in history simply for his membership of the New Lost City Ramblers. His many other activities include photography and film-making, and his latest book of photographs, Speed bumps on a dirt road, published by powerHouse Books three weeks ago, comprises over two hundred pages of photos documenting traditional American music, the first generations of recorded 'hillbilly' music and early bluegrass performers, and the culture around them.
More details are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today. The publisher's price in the US is $45; Amazon.co.uk offers it at £24.69 (hardback).
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home