10 String Symphony (USA) tour dates, 6-17 May 2020
Music Network's 2019/20 touring programme will include 10 String Symphony (Christian Sedelmyer and Rachel Baiman).
The duo (formed in 2012) took part in the recording of 'Squirrel Hunters' on the last Special Consensus album, the track that won the IBMA's 2018 Instrumental Recorded Performance award. They have at present a busy touring schedule with their own latest album, Generation frustration. A video of their 'I can't have you anymore' can be seen on their Music Network web page and on YouTube.
The duo's full tour schedule for May 2020, with links for online booking, is now on the Music Network website. Here are the dates:
Wed. 6th: Sugar Club, Leeson St., Dublin 2, 8.00 p.m. (doors 7.30 p.m.)
Thurs. 7th: Belltable, Limerick city, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 8th: 9:00 pm Fiddle Fair Marquee, Baltimore, Co. Cork, 9.00 p.m.
Sat. 9th: Garter Lane Theatre, Waterford city, 8.00 p.m.
Sun. 10th: National Opera House, Wexford town, 8.00 p.m.
Tues. 12th: Station House Theatre, Clifden, Co. Galway, 8.00 p.m.
Wed. 13th: glór, Ennis, Co. Clare, 8.00 p.m.
Thurs. 14th: The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 8.00 p.m.
Fri. 15th: Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, 8.00 p.m.
Sat. 16th: Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, 8.30 p.m.
Sun. 17th: Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, 8.00 p.m.
