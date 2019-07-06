We Banjo 3: Galway to Grey Fox
Following our news item of three days ago, Galway's We Banjo 3, the Kings of Celtgrass, have issued the schedule for their next tour in the USA and Canada, beginning with the prestigious Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in New York State on 19 July and continuing to 18 August. The tour ends with four days at the Milwaukee Irish Festival in Wisconsin, which will have a strong Galway presence.
Full details are on the band's latest e-newsletter, which also shows some of their good-looking and varied range of merchandise.
