Nashville to Ireland: Liz Moriondo (USA) tour, 16-25 Aug. 2019
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, for this release on a forthcoming tour by a dynamic modern country artist:
The Electric Cave Production, the company which is associated with the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival as well as booking Irish tours for international folk and bluegrass acts, are delighted to announce the first ever Irish tour of Nashville recording country singer Liz Moriondo, featuring Rob Maclean.
The duo will play a string of gigs around the country before playing four nights at the Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival. This is a true treat for all country music fans.
Fri. 16th Aug.: The Beehive, Ardara, Co. Donegal
Sat. 17th: The Rusty Spur, Claudy, Co. Londonderry
Sun 18th: McGing's, High St., Westport, Co. Mayo
Tues. 20th: Finn's Ale House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary
Thurs. 22nd-Sun. 25th: Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, Co. Waterford
'Liz Moriondo is a singer, a guitar player, a songwriter, a dreamer. Her dynamic voice is a force of nature. Just give her an audience and you’ll witness a young woman doing exactly what she was born to do. She’s always had the biggest of the big sky plans. She was either going to play professional basketball, be on the Supreme Court, or sing country music. Country music won out.'
