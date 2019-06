I am Wayne Taylor, former band mate of Bill Emerson , and band leader for Appaloosa. Wayne Taylor and Appaloosa is comprised of Emory Lester , mandolin, Kene Hyatt on bass,on banjo and myself on lead vocals and guitar. We performed at the European World of Bluegrass in 2010, and have performed in Scotland, Norway, Holland in previous occasions. We are trying to get more performance venues during our tour starting 27 Sept. and returning to the US on 4 Oct. 2019.We are scheduled to perform at the Moniave Michaelmas Bluegrass Festival in Moniave, Scotland, on 27-29 September. We plan on traveling to Ireland on the 30th, and are open to perform in Ireland on the 1st and 2nd of October, travel back to Scotland in the morning of Oct. 3rd, scheduled to perform again at Macmerry Primary School in Scotland in the evening, and travel back to USA on the 4th.Any help in securing performances on the 1st and 2nd of October would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our website for more information.

Labels: Festivals, Tours, Visiting bands