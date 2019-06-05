Appalachian singing workshop in Dublin, 12 June 2019
Elizabeth LaPrelle and her mother Sandy (above) will be giving a singing workshop in the Cobblestone, 77 King St. North, Dublin D07 TP22, a week from now (Wednesday 12 June) from 6.00 to 7.00 p.m. The event Facebook page says:
For all singing enthusiasts, an opportunity to learn from two experts in the Old Time and Appalachian singing traditions, mother and daughter Elizabeth LaPrelle and Sandy Newlin LaPrelle from Rural Retreat, Virginia. Entry is €10. ***No reservation necessary - payment will be taken on arrival.***
The workshop will be followed by a special off-schedule session with The Night Before Larry Got Stretched, featuring Elizabeth and Sandy as guests (free admission).
Labels: Old-time, Singing, Venues, Visiting players, Workshops
