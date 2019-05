The organising team of the BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) festival in Co. Donegal announce that in addition to over fortyevents during the weekend (21-24 June 2019) there will be three specialperformances celebrating the 'Year of the Guitar', all to be held in the BAND Box at Roonies, Dunfanaghy:Fri. 21 June: Cathryn Craig and Brian Willoughby, 7.30-9.00 p.m.Sat. 22nd: Early session, 4.00 p.m.: Shawn Jones and Stephen InglisSat. 22nd: Late session, 6.00 p.m.: Porter McClister and Tanya McColeRead more about these shows on the Special Performances page of the BAND website, where tickets can be bought online.

