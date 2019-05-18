Special sessions at BAND Festival 2019
BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) festival in Co. Donegal announce that in addition to over forty free events during the weekend (21-24 June 2019) there will be three special ticketed performances celebrating the 'Year of the Guitar', all to be held in the BAND Box at Roonies, Dunfanaghy:
Fri. 21 June: Cathryn Craig and Brian Willoughby, 7.30-9.00 p.m.
Sat. 22nd: Early session, 4.00 p.m.: Shawn Jones and Stephen Inglis
Sat. 22nd: Late session, 6.00 p.m.: Porter McClister and Tanya McCole
