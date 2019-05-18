18 May 2019

Special sessions at BAND Festival 2019

The organising team of the BAND (Bluegrass And Nashville Dunfanaghy) festival in Co. Donegal announce that in addition to over forty free events during the weekend (21-24 June 2019) there will be three special ticketed performances celebrating the 'Year of the Guitar', all to be held in the BAND Box at Roonies, Dunfanaghy:

Fri. 21 June: Cathryn Craig and Brian Willoughby, 7.30-9.00 p.m.
Sat. 22nd: Early session, 4.00 p.m.: Shawn Jones and Stephen Inglis
Sat. 22nd: Late session, 6.00 p.m.: Porter McClister and Tanya McCole
Read more about these shows on the Special Performances page of the BAND website, where tickets can be bought online.

