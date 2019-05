For BIB readers who've won the lottery and want to follow Jeff Scroggins & Colorado (USA) through three countries of Europe for a week - Bühl on the edge of the Black Forest, as mentioned yesterday , is a pleasant place to start, and (after two more dates for the band in Germany and one in Switzerland) La Roche-sur-Foron , on the edge of the French Alps, is just as pleasant for a finish.JS&C will be playing aconcert in La Roche on Friday 24 May. Full details are given on the website of the La Roche Bluegrass Festival , who are laying this show on as a special event. La Roche is Europe's largest festival dedicated exclusively to bluegrass music, and all concerts are free. This year's festival runs from 31 July to 4 August., head of the La Roche organising team, received a Distinguished Achievement Award from the IBMA last year. For much more about him and the festival, see's feature and interview with Christopher on Bluegrass Today.

Labels: Europe, Festivals, Media, Visiting bands