Omagh 2019
The BIB editor writes:
Despite the request in the BIB headnote 'Send in news or queries by e-mail, please; we can't send a direct reply to a comment on a post', readers keep sending in queries as 'comments'. One came in yesterday; today Anonymous sends another:
Any news on the program for Omagh 2019, or any links where I can find same? Mz
Not that I know of. As you know, the National Museums NI website gives no information, and indeed makes no mention of a bluegrass festival. This seems to be the normal practice for NMNI, and doesn't mean there won't be one this year; the Folk Park is not to blame. As soon as any information is received from an authoritative source, it will appear on the BIB.
