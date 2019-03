The organising team of the 3rd BAND Festival luegrassndashvilleunfanaghy) announce that the lineup for this year's event (21-23 June 2019) will mark the Year of the Guitar by including two US instrumental wizards: Shawn Jones from California and Stephen Inglis from Hawaii (a master of 'slack-key' guitar). More details are on the BAND website, and further news on the lineup will be coming soon.

