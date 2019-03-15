Greg Blake (USA) to tour Ireland Apr.-May 2019
Bluegrass Today the very welcome news that Greg Blake (left), the powerful singer and guitarist of Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, will soon be making a solo tour of Ireland, beginning late next month and continuing into May.
The feature includes words from Greg, giving due credit to John Nyhan for organising the tour, which will include the 'epic' Red Room in Cookstown, and concludes: 'I can’t wait to get back to see so many wonderful friends and the beautiful countryside.' There is also a provisional schedule for the tour. The BIB will publish a full and complete schedule as soon as it is available.
Labels: Guitar, Tours, Visiting players
