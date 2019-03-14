'Banjo 12' at the Eagle Music Shop, 11 May 2019
Pat 'Mr Longneck' Kelleher of Dripsey, Co. Cork, for drawing our attention to the 'Banjo Event of the Year' - the epic one-day event to be held on Saturday 11 May 2019 at the Eagle Music Shop near Huddersfield, northern England, to celebrate the Eagle's twelfth consecutive year as the #1 world dealership for the Deering Banjo Company. The Eagle describes it as:
A fantastic day of banjo teaching workshops, on-stage banjo presentations, jamming sessions and world-class on-stage performances from some of the world’s most respected players in the banjo world. The all-day event will be packed with a fusion of world-class music including the best of American and Irish... All topped off with a showcase evening concert.
Artists taking part include the Kruger Brothers (CH/USA); Bill Forster; and many others, not forgetting Pat himself, who will be giving a special presentation together with Greg Deering (both on their long-neck banjos) to mark the centenary of Pete Seeger, born on 3 May 1919. Tickets are already moving rapidly, so book online to avoid disappointment.
