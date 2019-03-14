14 March 2019

'Banjo 12' at the Eagle Music Shop, 11 May 2019

Thanks to Pat 'Mr Longneck' Kelleher of Dripsey, Co. Cork, for drawing our attention to the 'Banjo Event of the Year' - the epic one-day event to be held on Saturday 11 May 2019 at the Eagle Music Shop near Huddersfield, northern England, to celebrate the Eagle's twelfth consecutive year as the #1 world dealership for the Deering Banjo Company. The Eagle describes it as:

A fantastic day of banjo teaching workshops, on-stage banjo presentations, jamming sessions and world-class on-stage performances from some of the world’s most respected players in the banjo world. The all-day event will be packed with a fusion of world-class music including the best of American and Irish... All topped off with a showcase evening concert.

Artists taking part include the Kruger Brothers (CH/USA); Bill Forster; and many others, not forgetting Pat himself, who will be giving a special presentation together with Greg Deering (both on their long-neck banjos) to mark the centenary of Pete Seeger, born on 3 May 1919. Tickets are already moving rapidly, so book online to avoid disappointment.

