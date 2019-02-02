Del McCoury is 80
The BIB editor writes:
Yesterday (1 Feb.) was the eightieth birthday of Del McCoury, and the occasion has been celebrated on Bluegrass Today by Richard Thompson in an article that includes many tributes to Del by friends and colleagues, and serves also as a comprehensive history of his career in bluegrass.
In 2011 Del was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. Inductees up to 2014 are chronicled in The Bluegrass Hall of Fame: inductee biographies 1991-2014, by Fred Bartenstein, Gary Reid, and others. Nine members of the pantheon, who either were born or died one or more decades ago, are listed below. The Hall of Fame website has recently been completely refurbished and updated, so the biographies of those marked with an asterisk can be read on the International Bluegrass Music Museum website; other biographies are in process of being added. Even if you have the book, it is worth looking up the website for the different choice of photos there.
Died:
*Sara Dougherty Carter (the Carter Family), 8 Jan. 1979
*Lester Raymond Flatt, 11 May 1979
Born:
*Delano Floyd 'Del' McCoury, 1 Feb. 1939
*Janis Lewis Phillips (the Lewis Family), 13 Feb. 1939
*Neil Vandraegen Rosenberg, 21 May 1939
*David Freeman, 22 May 1939
*Jesse Lester McReynolds, 9 July 1929
William Bradford 'Bill' Keith, 20 Dec. 1939
*John Ray 'Curly' Sechler (Seckler), 25 Dec. 1919
Labels: Books, Commemoration, History
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home