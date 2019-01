Sweden's The Original Five (also on Facebook ) have released the promised New Year video and single of the title track from their forthcoming album(see the BIB for 8 Dec. 2018 ). The releases are featured byon Bluegrass Today ; the video of the title track can be seen there and on YouTube John Lawless remarks: 'We certainly look forward to hearing the full album next month.' The Original Five's three previous albums are on Spotify

