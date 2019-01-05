Video and single release from the Original Five (SE)
The Original Five (also on Facebook) have released the promised New Year video and single of the title track from their forthcoming album Wipe away those years (see the BIB for 8 Dec. 2018). The releases are featured by John Lawless on Bluegrass Today; the video of the title track can be seen there and on YouTube.
John Lawless remarks: 'We certainly look forward to hearing the full album next month.' The Original Five's three previous albums are on Spotify.
Labels: CDs, Europe, Media, Recordings, Video, Visiting bands
