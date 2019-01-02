Level Best (USA) for Ireland, 18-28 Oct. 2019
Level Best: (l-r) James Field, Terry Wittenberg, Wally Hughes,
Lisa Kay Howard, Joe Hannabach
Good news from mandolinist and radio presenter Lisa Kay Howard of Virginia, who has already toured Ireland twice in the past two years with her husband Wally Hughes (fiddle, resonator guitar): in April 2017, backing Americana singer/ songwriter Brooksie Wells; and again in April 2018 as members of the dynamic six-piece band East of Monroe. The good news is that we can expect to see and hear them again in 2018, in another powerful combination. Lisa Kay writes:
Well, somehow I keep coming back to Ireland! It must be a magical place! Wally and I and Terry Wittenberg (East Of Monroe) will be coming over in October, led by James Field (Joe Val, David Grisman) on guitar, and with Joe Hannabach on bass. The group is called Level Best and our website is www.levelbestband.com. There's music there, pics, etc. I have a couple of dates confirmed and more in the works but we would welcome anyone interested!
James Field (already well known to Irish fans from his tours about ten years ago with the fine French band Blue Railroad Train) qualifies as a living legend: he was one of the Charles River Valley Boys who made the epochal 1966 Beatle country album, reissued on CD by Rounder in 1995. The dates so far confirmed for the October tour are:
Sat. 19th Oct.: Moy River B&B, Clonacool, Co. Sligo
Sun. 20th: Upstairs On The Square at Groucho's, Richhill, Co. Armagh
Thurs. 24th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry
For more information and bookings, e-mail James or Lisa Kay.
Labels: History, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
