Level Best: (l-r) James Field, Terry Wittenberg, Wally Hughes,

Lisa Kay Howard, Joe Hannabach

Good news from mandolinist and radio presenter Lisa Kay Howard of Virginia, who has already toured Ireland twice in the past two years with her husband(fiddle, resonator guitar): in April 2017, backing Americana singer/ songwriter Brooksie Wells ; and again in April 2018 as members of the dynamic six-piece band East of Monroe . The good news is that we can expect to see and hear them again in 2018, in another powerful combination. Lisa Kay writes:James Field (already well known to Irish fans from his tours about ten years ago with the fine French band) qualifies as a living legend: he was one of the Charles River Valley Boys who made the epochal 1966album, reissued on CD by Rounder in 1995. The dates so far confirmed for the October tour are:Sat. 19th Oct.: Moy River B&B, Clonacool, Co. SligoSun. 20th: Upstairs On The Square at Groucho's, Richhill, Co. ArmaghThurs. 24th: St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. KerryFor more information and bookings, e-mail James or Lisa Kay

Labels: History, Tours, Venues, Visiting bands