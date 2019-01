The Wikipedia article on documentary film maker Ken Burns says:New Yorkerand the good news for 2019 is that Burns'sis scheduled to be shown on PBS in a series of eight two-hour episodes, starting this coming September. Episode 1 will feature the Bristol sessions -'s recording campaign in Bristol, TN/VA, in the summer of 1927, now known as 'the Big Bang of country music'. Advance promotion for the series begins in March at Bristol itself, as the Birthplace of Country Music museum proudly announces. A feature from the Nashvillecan be read here The image above shows the 5-CD boxed set of recordings from the 1927 sessions reissued by the German Bear Family Records label, with accompanying book.

Labels: History, Media, Museum, Record companies, Recordings