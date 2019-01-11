Clonmelonline.com features the Special C.
Thanks to Bluegrass Daily for making us aware that Clonmelonline.com has just published an excellent feature announcing the show by Special Consensus (USA) which Gerry Lawless's Clonmel World Music will present on Friday 18 Jan., a week from today - the third show in their 2019 tour. All dates for the tour are on the BIB calendar.
Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, for the Special C. show on the previous night (Thurs. 17 Jan.).
