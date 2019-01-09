Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (BAG), spring 2019 schedule
Ballymore Acoustic Gigs (who wound up their 2018 schedule in style with the Niall Toner Band) announce their schedule for the early part of this year, which at present stands as follows:
Feb. 4th: Jim Page (USA)
Feb. 11th: John Blek
Feb. 18th: Cormac O Caoimh/Sean Millar (double bill)
Feb. 25th: Megan O'Neill and the Dunwells
Mar. 4th: Frankie Lane & Paul Kelly
Mar. 11th: Albert Niland
Mar. 25th: Dana Cooper (USA); Gillian Tuite opens
Apr. 1th: Mike Hanrahan & Leslie Alda Dowdall
Apr. 8th: Southern Fold
Apr. 15th: Grainne Hunt & Brendan Walsh
May 13th: Pat Coldrick
May 20th: Kathy Barwick & Pete Siegfried (USA; see the BIB for 24 Dec.)
BAG gigs normally take place on Mondays, starting at 8.30 p.m. All are held in Mick Murphy's bar, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare.
