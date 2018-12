Thanks toof the 'Celtic punk-grass' band Tan & Sober Gentlemen (above), based in Chapel Hill, NC, for the news that the band - who had a successful tour in Ireland last summer and- released yesterday (1 Dec.) their new nine-track album Veracity . All tracks can be heard and bought on BandCamp; as a sample, their version of 'Follow me up to Carlow' can be heard here The Gentlemen (also on Facebook and Instagram ) call what they play 'Scotch-Irish hillbilly insanity' and 'regressive folk music'.calls it 'fast-paced, toe-tapping, fiddle-playing musical mayhem, certainly worth a look to any fans of Irish music', andconsiders their live show 'the best craic ever. Safe to say, next time they're around, we're bringing our dancing shoes.' Ben sends the following press release:VeracityVeracityFor more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Ben Noblit by e-mail

Labels: CDs, Celtic music, Old-time, On the edge, Recordings, Visiting bands