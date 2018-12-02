Tan & Sober Gentlemen (USA) release Veracity
Tan & Sober Gentlemen (above), based in Chapel Hill, NC, for the news that the band - who had a successful tour in Ireland last summer and will be back in 2019 - released yesterday (1 Dec.) their new nine-track album Veracity. All tracks can be heard and bought on BandCamp; as a sample, their version of 'Follow me up to Carlow' can be heard here.
The Gentlemen (also on Facebook and Instagram) call what they play 'Scotch-Irish hillbilly insanity' and 'regressive folk music'. Ireland Calling calls it 'fast-paced, toe-tapping, fiddle-playing musical mayhem, certainly worth a look to any fans of Irish music', and The Irish Examiner considers their live show 'the best craic ever. Safe to say, next time they're around, we're bringing our dancing shoes.' Ben sends the following press release:
Building on their rapidly growing reputation as one of the Old North State's best live shows, the Tan and Sober Gentlemen have released their debut album, Veracity. Recorded in the woods of Chatham County, North Carolina, the album is a riotous, scorching take on what the band calls 'Scotch-Irish hillbilly music.'
Born and raised in the North Carolina back country, the seven-piece band explores the Celtic roots of their state's musical heritage. Though deeply rooted in traditional music, the band plays with a wide-open-throttle, no-holds-barred mentality that reflects their commitment to bring back the passion, energy, and ruggedness of the old-school hillbilly pickers. They like their folk music with the bark left on, and it shows.
Since their formation in the summer of 2016, Tan and Sober's raucous live show has quickly earned them a loyal following in the Appalachians, the East Coast, and Ireland. With sold-out shows across the South, and with international tours on the horizon, Veracity promises to be the next rung on the ladder to success. Stream or buy the record on Spotify, Bandcamp, or wherever you get your music.
For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact Ben Noblit by e-mail.
