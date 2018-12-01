Bluegrass and more in Kilworth and Banteer, Co. Cork, Jan. 2019
Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork (right; photo: Declan Howard)
Jan. 2019
Fri. 11th: Sean Keane, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
Mon. 21st: The Petersens, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
Mon. 28th: Special Consensus, 8.00 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
Even though Sean Keane is not bluegrass, he is a fine country singer. He does a wonderful version of the Keith Whitley hit 'I'm no stranger to the rain' which was covered by Special Consensus and sung by the great Josh Williams. He also covers the Joe Diffie hit 'Home'. This of course was a huge favourite when sung by Greg Blake, and is on his wonderful album Songs of heart & home. Sean is also great to announce at his own concerts in Kilworth any upcoming bluegrass shows at the Arts Centre.
Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork
Jan. 2019
Sun. 27th: Special Consensus, 8.30 p.m. Tel. 087 792 1771
Finally, I would like to thank all the loyal patrons and promoters who support bluegrass music. You are very much appreciated. Thanks also to Richard Hawkins for the great work he does by keeping us updated, by keeping the Bluegrass Ireland Blog (BIB) alive.
Happy Christmas and A BLUEGRASS NEW YEAR.
