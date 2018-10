Thanks tofor the news that Woodbine will be playing at Bob's Bar (below) in Durrow, Co. Laois, this coming Sunday (7 Oct.) at 8.30 p.m. Tony adds: 'Always a great night and a fantastic little venue.'Bob's Bar, beside the River Erkina at the north end of Durrow, is also the focal point for rallies of the traditional 'High Nelly' upright bicycles, and anyone interested in local history should visit its unique museum

Labels: Bands, History, Venues