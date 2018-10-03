Jeff Scroggins & Colorado headline Bluegrass Jamboree 2018
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado will be at the top of the bill in this year's edition of Rainer Zellner's 'touring bluegrass festival', the Bluegrass Jamboree. Also on the bill: the Brother Brothers (Adam Moss, fiddle; David Moss, guitar, cello) and Bill & the Belles (Kris Truelsen, guitar; Kalia Yeagle, fiddle; Grace Van ’t Hof, banjo), the house band at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, TN.
Rainer (who is currently presenting a German tour by Donegal's The Henry Girls) will be taking the three Jamboree acts on tour through central Europe from 22 November to 15 December; the Jamboree page on the website of his Music Contact agency lists at present twenty-two venues in Germany and one in Austria. If you're thinking of visiting a Christmas market over there, why not pick a town that's hosting the Jamboree?
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home