On 7 July the BIB carried the news that Colorado's Rapidgrass (above) would be in Ireland at the end of this month. At that time venues were not shown, but their online tour schedule now gives the following dates:Thurs. 26th July: Westport, Co. Mayo (details TBA)Fri. 27th: Schoolyard Theatre , Charleville, Co. CorkSat. 28th: The Strand , Strandhill, Co. SligoSun. 29th: The Red Room , Cookstown, Co. Tyrone Rapidgrass (also on Facebook ) consist of(guitar, vocals),(violin, mandolin, vocals);(upright bass, tenor banjo,* vocals); and(mandolin, fiddle, vocals).*Videos show a 5-string played by a band member.

