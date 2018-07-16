Rapidgrass tour, 26-9 July 2018: locations
7 July the BIB carried the news that Colorado's Rapidgrass (above) would be in Ireland at the end of this month. At that time venues were not shown, but their online tour schedule now gives the following dates:
Thurs. 26th July: Westport, Co. Mayo (details TBA)
Fri. 27th: Schoolyard Theatre, Charleville, Co. Cork
Sat. 28th: The Strand, Strandhill, Co. Sligo
Sun. 29th: The Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone
Rapidgrass (also on Facebook) consist of Mark Morris (guitar, vocals), Coleman Smith (violin, mandolin, vocals); Carl Minorkey (upright bass, tenor banjo,* vocals); and Alex Johnstone (mandolin, fiddle, vocals).
*Videos show a 5-string played by a band member.
Labels: Tours, Venues, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home