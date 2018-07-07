More news on coming acts from North America
More news from the Brookfield Knights agency's tours page: first, Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters (USA), the headliners at the 24th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival (23-6 Aug.) will also be playing on Thursday 23 August at the Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary (as part of Gerry Lawless's Clonmel World Music programme) and on Friday 24 August at the High Tide Club, Castletownbere, Co. Cork.
Early next year, Gerry Lawless will be putting on Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards (USA) at Clonmel, as the first show in a brief tour, on Thursday 24 January 2018. They are also scheduled to play the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny city, on Friday 25 Jan.; a still-to-be-confirmed date on Saturday 26 Jan.; and an Out To Lunch show at the Black Box, Belfast, on Sunday 27 Jan.
Special good news for old-time-music enthusiasts: the Lonesome Ace Stringband (CAN) will be playing seven dates in this island at the end of January and beginning of February. The first five (30 Jan.-3 Feb.) are being presented by the NI's Moving On Music; venues are still TBC. The band (Chris Coole, banjo; John Showman, fiddle; Max Heinemann, bass) will take a rest on 4 Feb. and then play the Red Room at Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, on 5 Feb. and the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny city, on 6 Feb. before moving on to Britain.
Chris, John, and Max have all played in Ireland previously: in 2009 they toured as members of the Foggy Hogtown Boys bluegrass band.
