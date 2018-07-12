Fretboard Journal no. 42
The latest issue of Fretboard Journal magazine, the invaluable resource for instrument enthusiasts, has I'm With Her (Aoife O'Donovan, Sarah Jarosz, and Sara Watkins) on the cover. Inside is an eight-page feature by Alexa Peters, focussing on what brought the band together, the making of their album See you soon, and (of course) their instruments. (NB: in the last ten days of August, I'm With Her will be on tour in Europe, with dates in Geneva, Amsterdam, and Britain.)
The rest of the issue includes a two-page photo of David Grisman and Del McCoury, who are interviewed in a podcast on the magazine's website; articles on luthiers and players; features on how Gibson acoustic guitars are preferred for backing Texas-style fiddlers, and how Martin instruments went to Hawaii; and a salutary article by Peter C. Howorth on musicians and hearing loss.
