Chris & Sally Jones in Ireland, 3 July 2018
Just letting you know that the two Chris and Sally Jones shows - in the Mallow Library and the house concert on Tuesday last - were a great success. I attach a photo of the Library gig.
Chris and Sally put on a fantastic show. A great variety of material: bluegrass, classic country, and original material. Great lead and harmony singing, with great rhythm guitar playing from Sally and superb lead playing from Chris. They were joined by their daughter Johanna and their niece Sophie for a couple of songs, which added greatly to the show.
Also thanks to Pat Horgan for being a fine support act at the house concert. I would like to thank Liz Desmond and her staff at the Mallow Library for all their support and help. They are a great bunch of people.
Also, thanks a million to Pat and Suzanne Hynes and their extended family for hosting the house concert. It was a memorable evening in the beautiful Irish countryside with wonderful weather. There was a fantastic after-concert session which went on till sunrise. We heard the 'Ancient Tones'.
A special thanks to the audiences at both shows. Without them, these events would not happen. As I have said before, 'THERE IS NO ART WITHOUT AN AUDIENCE.'
We can now look forward to the McLain Family Band, who kick off their Irish tour on Monday next (9 July) at the Dungarvan Singers Club.
