Alison Krauss at BluesFest, Dublin, 27 Oct. 2018
Alison Krauss will be appearing at the 3Arena, Dublin, on Saturday 27 October 2018. She will be playing a full set on the night, as will folk-rock band Counting Crows. The support act will be Jake 'The White Buffalo' Smith. Seats - €89.50 (or €79.50 standing) - can be booked online.
The same three acts appear the following night (28 Oct.) at the O2 in London, where Alison Krauss is billed as 'Very Special Guest' to Counting Crows, and as an 'award-winning vocalist'. The shows are part of this year's BluesFest. No mention appears of her band Union Station or the word 'bluegrass'.
Labels: Blues, Venues, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home