13th La Roche Bluegrass Festival, 1-5 Aug. 2018: the Irish connections
Rapidgrass (USA) (see the BIB for 7 July) leave Ireland at the end of this month, they will travel to the French Alps to appear as one of the headline acts at the big La Roche Bluegrass Festival, held annually since 2006 at La Roche-sur-Foron in Haute Savoie, always in the first week of August. The BIB editor's illustrated report on the 2009 festival is here.
The full lineup for this year's La Roche is here, and the many distinguished names include Dublin's I Draw Slow; Dublin's Pine Marten, joint winners of last year's La Roche band contest; and our friends from Genoa, Red Wine.
