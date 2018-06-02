Porter McClister (USA) in BAND Festival 2018
2nd BAND Festival, announces that ace country guitarist and singer Porter McClister, from Chapel Hill, NC, and now based in Nashville, will be headlining the festival, which takes place at Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, less than three weeks from now (22-4 June 2018).
Porter McClister trained first as a classical pianist, attended Boston's Berklee School of Music, and has since played in the bands of Don Kelley, Tanya Tucker, and Gretchen Wilson, and sung on the soundtrack of O brother where art thou?. Dunfanaghy will be his first time in Europe. More information, together with performance videos, are on the BAND website, and more again here. Garry McGrath states that seeing him perform in Nashville 'was the original inspiration for the BAND Festival'.
The Festival also includes Mules & Men, the Knotty Pine String Band, Wookalily, Two Time Polka, Erdini, Hillbilly Rednecks, and much more.
