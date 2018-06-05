More spill-off benefits from Westport
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival is spilling over to the benefit of bluegrass and old-time enthusiasts in other parts of the country. The Hot Rock Pilgrims (see the BIB's last post) are not the only visiting band who will be playing other dates while they're in Ireland. The Gold Heart Sisters from Virginia (above), in addition to performing on all three days of the Westport festival, will be playing at St John's Theatre, Listowel, Co. Kerry, on Thursday 7 June, and at the Red Room, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, on Monday 11 June, before going on to play four dates in Scotland.
The Buffalo Gals (UK) - who recently hosted the Old Time Music Week at La Fuente, Andalusia, southern Spain - will headline the Friday night (8 June) concert at Westport. Their leader Kate Lissauer will present an introduction to square dance on 9 June from 2.30 to 4.30 p.m., leading up to Westport's First Ever Square Dance, hosted by the Buffalo Gals, at 5.00 p.m. on Sunday 10 June in the Westport Town Hall Theatre.
