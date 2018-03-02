Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival 2018: tickets and info
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival send their greetings and the latest news on this year's event:
- Tickets for the main concerts of the 2018 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are now available via the festival's website.
- Details of all the main concerts, the special events, and a download version of the full programme are available here.
- One can see and hear all of this year's performers here.
- As Westport is a very busy town, we highly recommend to book accommodation in advance, and one can get all the details and links for the accommodation providers in the town here.
- For regular festival updates, please follow the festival's F/B page and Twitter page.
We are very much looking forward to see you in Westport again this year to celebrate the finest Folk, Bluegrass, and Old-Time Music.
As well as the artists already announced (Gold Heart Sisters (USA), Buffalo Gals (UK), G–runs ‘n’ Roses (CZ), Thunderbridge Bluegrass (UK), Hot Rock Pilgrims (UK/IRL/D), Brendan Butler Trio, The Big Muddy), the lineup will include Bernie Phaid & Dave Clancy, Dairi Farrell, the Tennessee Hennessees, and Tim Rogers & Friends. Other attractions will include a fiddle masterclass with Ben Paley, record fair, luthiers' showcase, square dance (and dance workshop), the Red Room Mystery Gig, and a show for kids.
