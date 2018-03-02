Tickets for the main concerts of the 2018 Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival are now available via the festival's website.

Details of all the main concerts, the special events, and a download version of the full programme are available here.

One can see and hear all of this year's performers here.

As Westport is a very busy town, we highly recommend to book accommodation in advance, and one can get all the details and links for the accommodation providers in the town here.

For regular festival updates, please follow the festival's F/B page and Twitter page.

We are very much looking forward to see you in Westport again this year to celebrate the finest Folk, Bluegrass, and Old-Time Music.

Labels: Festivals, Media, Visiting bands