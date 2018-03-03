Two Time Polka: gigs for March (and more in 2018)
Two Time Polka announces:
Hi all,
Here are our gigs for March.
Fri. 9th: The Empire Bar, 42 Botanic Ave., Belfast. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. free
St Patrick's Day
Sat. 17th: Centenary Stores, Charlotte St., Wexford town. Start 12.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 053 9122303
Sat. 17th: T. Morris, Monck St., Wexford town. Start 4.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 053 9124323
Fri. 30th: The Greyhound Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free.
At the moment we're booked to play at a number of festivals during the year:
May: Kilkenny Roots festival, Kilkenny city; Mountain Roots festival, Caherciveen, Co. Kerry
June: Ireland Bike festival, Killarney, Co. Kerry; Strawberry Roots festival, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford; Michael Dwyer festival, Allihies , Co. Cork; Dunfanaghy BAND festival, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal
September: Omagh Bluegrass festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Co. Tyrone; Dunfanaghy Jazz and Blues festival, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal
Dates, venues, times, etc. for some of these gigs are already available on this link. As soon as details for the others are confirmed, we will update the site.
Regards,
Ray & TTP
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home