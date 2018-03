Hi all,Here are our gigs for March.Fri. 9th: The Empire Bar , 42 Botanic Ave., Belfast. Start 10.30 p.m. Adm. freeSt Patrick's DaySat. 17th: Centenary Stores, Charlotte St., Wexford town. Start 12.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 053 9122303Sat. 17th: T. Morris, Monck St., Wexford town. Start 4.30 p.m. Adm. free. Tel. 053 9124323Fri. 30th: The Greyhound Bar, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Start 10.00 p.m. Adm. free.At the moment we're booked to play at a number of festivals during the year:: Kilkenny Roots festival, Kilkenny city; Mountain Roots festival, Caherciveen, Co. KerryIreland Bike festival, Killarney, Co. Kerry; Strawberry Roots festival, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford; Michael Dwyer festival, Allihies , Co. Cork; Dunfanaghy BAND festival, Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal: Omagh Bluegrass festival, Ulster American Folk Park, Co. Tyrone; Dunfanaghy Jazz and Blues festival, Dunfanaghy, Co. DonegalDates, venues, times, etc. for some of these gigs are already available on this link . As soon as details for the others are confirmed, we will update the site.Regards,Ray & TTP

Labels: Bands, Blues, Cajun, Dance, Festivals, Gigs, Venues