The Cabin Session, Dundrum, 29 Mar. 2018
Gerry Fitzpatrick, organiser of the Cabin Sessions series, 'Acoustic Music at its Finest', announces the third Session this year:
Hey Y'all,
We hope you've surviving the weather! Here's something to look forward to. We'll be back on Thursday 29 March with the Cabin Crew and guests - Liam Ora, Lucas Hennessy (Dave Hennessy & Lynda Lucas), and 'Bua'. Hope to see you there.
*The Sessions are held on the last Thursday of every month at Uncle Tom's Cabin in Dundrum, south Dublin (not far from Dundrum Luas station, in the city direction). Shows run from 9.30 to 11.30 p.m. and admission is FREE. If you or someone you know would like to perform at the Cabin Sessions, let Gerry know by e-mail. The Sessions are particularly interested in featuring local musicians and singers.
Labels: concerts, Folk, On the edge, Sessions
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home