03 March 2018

Chris Jones & Night Riders Banteer concert CANCELLED

Pat Kelleher sends this important news:

CANCELLED: All you bluegrass fans in Cork and environs - the Chris Jones & the Night Drivers concert due to be held in the Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, this Sunday 4 March has been CANCELLED due to the inclement weather.

As we speak, their concert at the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, on Monday 5 March will go ahead unless weather prevents.

