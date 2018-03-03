Chris Jones & Night Riders Banteer concert CANCELLED
Pat Kelleher sends this important news:
CANCELLED: All you bluegrass fans in Cork and environs - the Chris Jones & the Night Drivers concert due to be held in the Glen Theatre, Banteer, Co. Cork, this Sunday 4 March has been CANCELLED due to the inclement weather.
As we speak, their concert at the Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork, on Monday 5 March will go ahead unless weather prevents.
