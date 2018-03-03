Chris Jones & the Night Drivers - undefeated
Now that we're all burrowing out of the snow, spare a thought for Chris Jones & the Night Drivers (USA), whose very first tour in Ireland has been decapitated by the weather. Four of their first five gigs have had to be cancelled or postponed; the other was played as a trio, while mandolinist Mark Stoffel's flight was being shuffled between airports.
Nigel Martyn's Old Flattop agency, organising the tour, confirms that the schedule will be back on track as from Monday 5 March. The remaining six dates are shown below. The BIB hopes that all lovers of bluegrass will come out to support a band that really deserves to be seen and heard; and specially, we hope for a maximum effort by bluegrassers in the Dublin area, in support of the Night Drivers' show at the Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin. This show starts at 8.00 p.m. on Thursday 8 March. Tickets (€20/18) can be booked by 'phone (01-231-2929) or online.
The Pavilion was the outstanding setting for a triumphant show by the Special Consensus in Jan. 2017. As it happens, Chris Jones was guitarist/ singer for the Special C. for a spell before becoming leader of his own band - not to mention his contributions to the bluegrass world as award-winning songwriter, broadcaster, and columnist for Bluegrass Today. More about the band appeared on the BIB on 3 Nov. 2017, 14 Dec. 2017, and 2 Jan. 2018.
Mon. 5th: Village Arts Centre, Kilworth, Co. Cork
Tues. 6th: Sixmilebridge Folk Club, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare
Wed. 7th: Clayton Hotel, Belfast (part of Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival)
Thurs. 8th: Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin
Fri. 9th: Colfer's, Carrig-on-Bannow, Co. Wexford
Sat. 10th: Leap Castle, Co. Offaly (near Roscrea, Co. Tipperary)
