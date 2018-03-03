Chris Jones concert at Naul (3 Mar.) POSTPONED
More bad news about the current tour by Chris Jones & the Night Drivers: the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre at Naul, Co. Dublin, venue for today's scheduled show, announces:
Unfortunately, due to the extended weather Red Alert for Dublin & Meath, transport issues, and currently no water supply in Naul village, this performance has been postponed until further notice. We will be in touch with all ticket holders in due course. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. Please stay safe and don’t travel unnecessarily.
