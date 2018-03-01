Busy month for the Whileaways
The Whileaways (Noelie McDonnell, Noriana Kennedy, and Nicola Joyce) have a busy schedule for March, with five of their dates forming a tour under the auspices of Moving On Music. Their full March schedule is:
Fri. 2nd: Gateway Hotel, Swinford, Co. Mayo, 9.00 p.m.
Thurs. 15th: Alley Theatre, Strabane, Co. Tyrone, 8.00 p.m. (Moving On Music)
Fri. 16th: Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, 8.00 p.m. (Moving On Music)
Thurs. 22nd: Crescent Arts Centre, Belfast, 8.00 p.m. (Moving On Music)
Fri. 23rd: Courtyard Theatre, Newtownabbey, Co. Down, 8.00 p.m. (Moving On Music)
Sat. 24th: Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre, Armagh city, 8.00 p.m. (Moving On Music)
