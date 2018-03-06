Back to the roots
Very few of the first generation of bluegrass musicians are still with us in the flesh, so it's something to value that Peter Rowan has shared his memories of two of the giants of that generation in his latest album, Carter Stanley's eyes.
A fuller story is given by Richard Thompson in his Bluegrass Today feature, 'Peter Rowan returns to his roots', which also includes a video of Peter Rowan singing about the visit that he and Bill Monroe paid to Carter Stanley. The video can also be seen on YouTube.
